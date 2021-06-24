Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

LI stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -194.88. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

