Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,562 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 309.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 309,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 233,987 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

