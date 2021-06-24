Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $2.03 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $363,653.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00392461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011264 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

