Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.72. 95,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.54.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

