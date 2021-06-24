Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

