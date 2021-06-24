Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €245.40 ($288.71). Linde shares last traded at €244.70 ($287.88), with a volume of 852,927 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €258.52 ($304.14).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €242.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

