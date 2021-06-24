Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report $146.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.70 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $535.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $572.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $592.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $648.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,012,000 after buying an additional 89,203 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.49. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

