Linear Trading Down 24.5% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $91.95 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00055284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00617908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,108,825 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.