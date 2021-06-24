Liquidity Network Reaches One Day Volume of $59,494.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 78.5% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $243,710.52 and approximately $59,494.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00100589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00164710 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,764.34 or 1.00550857 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

