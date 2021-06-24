Litecoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.01 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $134.93 or 0.00386166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.01 billion and $1.98 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

