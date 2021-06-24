Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 42,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,742,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $73,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.