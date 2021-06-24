Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

