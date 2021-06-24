Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM) Trading Up 0.5%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:LOKM)

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

