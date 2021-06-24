LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,733 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of LKQ worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 168,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.62. 26,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,361. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.44. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

