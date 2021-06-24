Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) in the last few weeks:

6/23/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/21/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/17/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

5/5/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/5/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

4/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

4/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,209. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.