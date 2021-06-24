Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $795,061.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,142,249 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

