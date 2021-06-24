Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 17.4% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $45,292.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,139,711 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

