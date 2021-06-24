Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $377.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,380. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

