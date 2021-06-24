Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,076. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.10.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. Analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after buying an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after buying an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after buying an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Logitech International by 357.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

