Loki (LOKI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,788.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.82 or 0.05751415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.68 or 0.01401851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00386756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00122783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.92 or 0.00632174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00382798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

