London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Trading Up 1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,252 ($107.81) and last traded at GBX 8,182 ($106.90). Approximately 551,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 839,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,098 ($105.80).

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,536.40. The stock has a market cap of £41.41 billion and a PE ratio of 68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

