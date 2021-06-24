Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Achieves $45.58 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $45.58 million and $5.14 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

