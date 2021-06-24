L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

L’Oréal stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.23. 62,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

