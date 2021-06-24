LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $550.20 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.50 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.58. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 733.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

