LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $264.22 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

