LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,404 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 548,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after buying an additional 84,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.