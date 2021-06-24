LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0455 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $75,325.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00614163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,685,777 coins and its circulating supply is 89,936,526 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

