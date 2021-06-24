Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0101

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $381,222.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

