LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 2.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,814. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

