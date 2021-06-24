M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Trading Down 2%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.67. Approximately 2,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 574,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 386,377 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

