Madison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.18.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.28 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $266.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.