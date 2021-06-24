Maecenas (ART) One Day Volume Tops $1,186.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $291,914.07 and approximately $1,186.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.06 or 0.00598546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

