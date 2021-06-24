Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) versus CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Financial Contrast

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.50% 14.47% 8.82% CareCloud -7.33% -8.57% -6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magic Software Enterprises and CareCloud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 CareCloud 0 0 8 0 3.00

Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.16%. CareCloud has a consensus target price of $15.36, suggesting a potential upside of 75.59%. Given CareCloud’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and CareCloud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $371.19 million 2.11 $25.19 million $0.76 21.03 CareCloud $105.12 million 1.20 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.89

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats CareCloud on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service; Magic SmartUX, a mobile development application platform; and FactoryEye for virtualization of production data. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast management. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors; and public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

