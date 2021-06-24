Magna International (TSE:MG) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$120.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$97.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MG. TD Securities increased their price target on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up C$2.01 on Thursday, reaching C$116.38. 397,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,931. The firm has a market cap of C$35.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.60. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$57.42 and a 52 week high of C$126.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.1900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

