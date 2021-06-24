Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.28. Approximately 15,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,848,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

MGNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,092.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,443. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

