MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

