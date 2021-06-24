Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Market Cap Tops $30.46 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $30.46 million and $990,015.00 worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.37 or 0.00032922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00164733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00098612 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.68 or 0.99672000 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

