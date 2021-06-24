MAP Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $14.95 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $611,195.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00100390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00163925 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.08 or 0.99995235 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

