Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Markel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Markel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,172.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,204.41. Markel Co. has a one year low of $880.59 and a one year high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

