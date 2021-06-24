Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Marqeta stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,534. Marqeta has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

