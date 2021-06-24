Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.28% of Marriott International worth $133,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

Shares of MAR opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

