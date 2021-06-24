Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,245 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Marten Transport worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,696,000 after buying an additional 433,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Marten Transport stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

