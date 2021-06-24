Martin Currie Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 11.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $292,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,795,000 after buying an additional 433,745 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $117.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

