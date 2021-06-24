Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 407,018 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 407,018 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 11.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $303,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.88. 98,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,360,545. The firm has a market cap of $586.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

