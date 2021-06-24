Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 614,583 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.86% of Vroom worth $45,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,052,251 shares of company stock valued at $89,494,867. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.90.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

