Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 1,024,806 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,024,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,163,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.58% of National Retail Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

