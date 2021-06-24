Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 1,378,760 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,378,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.32% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $295,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $93,860,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $85,185,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of ON opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,031 shares of company stock worth $2,500,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

