Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,023 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.89% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $46,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,674,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $10,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.