Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 186,228 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.31% of Annaly Capital Management worth $37,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 738,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 576,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

NLY stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.