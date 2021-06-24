Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,029 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.02% of Ping Identity worth $54,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE:PING opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749,985 shares of company stock worth $278,199,646. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.